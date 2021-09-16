Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,388. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

