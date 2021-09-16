Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. Ally Financial comprises 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,144. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

