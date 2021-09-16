Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.9% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 136,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 199,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,036. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $54.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

