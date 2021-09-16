Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.