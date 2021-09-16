Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.89. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 14,443 shares traded.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $11,001,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

