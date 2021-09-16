Primas Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3.55 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

