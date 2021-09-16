Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 801,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 832% from the previous session’s volume of 85,955 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,075,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

