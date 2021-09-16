Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 709,880 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.86% of Intel worth $1,960,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 124,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

