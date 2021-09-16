Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.09% of Abiomed worth $579,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,006. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.25.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.