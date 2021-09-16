Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 142,548 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.16% of FedEx worth $4,115,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,066. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $230.27 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.