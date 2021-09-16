Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,539 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,117,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $18.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,885.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,767.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,470.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.