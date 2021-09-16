Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.07 Billion Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,869,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,279 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.53% of Elanco Animal Health worth $1,070,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 120.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,397,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 763,620 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $207,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 428.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 386,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,601. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.