Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.16 Billion Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,475 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.86% of Intuit worth $1,155,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $570.55. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $537.98 and its 200-day moving average is $464.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

