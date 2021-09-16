Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.26 Billion Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.21% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,258,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

