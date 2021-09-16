Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.79 Billion Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,703,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879,834 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.13% of Texas Instruments worth $3,788,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.55. 20,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

