Primecap Management Co. CA Has $780.14 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.23% of Analog Devices worth $780,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after buying an additional 884,015 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

ADI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $173.24. 10,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

