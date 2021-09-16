Primecap Management Co. CA Has $981.59 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,175 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.66% of CarMax worth $981,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

