Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 72,215 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.41% of Tesla worth $2,760,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $749.52. The stock had a trading volume of 111,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $697.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.