Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 187,540 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.21% of Ross Stores worth $1,420,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. 2,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

