Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 23,350 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.83% of Universal Display worth $506,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,771. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

