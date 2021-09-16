Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.19% of Splunk worth $992,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $393,760. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $151.45. 10,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,652. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.