Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.89% of Northern Trust worth $454,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Northern Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $110.65. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,010. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

