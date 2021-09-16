Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838,896 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 133,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.98% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $786,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 640.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.03. 3,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,080. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

