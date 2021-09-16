Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 119,650 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,650 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.09% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $453,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

RCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

