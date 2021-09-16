Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,209,033 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,704,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,033 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.86% of AstraZeneca worth $2,917,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 34,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,293. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

