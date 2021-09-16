Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,261,950 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,281,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261,950 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.86% of Novartis worth $1,759,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 9,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

