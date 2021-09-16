Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 145,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.47% of Union Pacific worth $674,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $7,007,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

UNP stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.28. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.