Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,915,815 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,805,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,915,815 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.23% of HP worth $809,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 15,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,085. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

