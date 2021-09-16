Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 254,003 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,693,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,003 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.82% of AECOM worth $1,373,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $55,891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AECOM by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $22,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AECOM by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. 2,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

