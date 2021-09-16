Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,016,791 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,884,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,016,791 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 10.22% of NetApp worth $1,872,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,194. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.