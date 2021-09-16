Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 37,290 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,420,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.05% of Hess worth $822,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,565. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -134.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

