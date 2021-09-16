Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 425,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,249,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425,500 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.86% of Amgen worth $3,960,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.40. 15,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

