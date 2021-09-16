Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 495,620 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,118,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 495,620 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.30% of Delta Air Lines worth $913,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,196. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

