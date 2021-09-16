Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 53,480 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.19% of Visa worth $862,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

