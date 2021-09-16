Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 94,059 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,059 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.19% of Alphabet worth $3,171,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $24.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,864.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,728.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,431.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

