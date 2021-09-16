Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,579,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 259,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.21% of The TJX Companies worth $982,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TJX stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,071. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

