Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,649,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397,220 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.35% of BlackBerry worth $508,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,127,707. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

