Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $1.21 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,737,664 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

