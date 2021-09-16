Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,862,172 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Weyerhaeuser worth $210,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.