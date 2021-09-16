Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 312,575 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $127,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 212.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $299.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.