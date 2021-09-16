Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,322 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $178,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

