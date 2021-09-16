Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,493,544 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Ventas worth $175,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

VTR stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

