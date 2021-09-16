Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $131.42 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,072,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $131,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

