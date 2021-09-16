Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $225.06 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $225,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

