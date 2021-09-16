Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,725 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $188,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

