Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $202,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.24 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.