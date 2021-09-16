Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 162,503 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,503 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Realty Income worth $145,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE:O opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

