Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 162,568 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of PPG Industries worth $193,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG opened at $150.71 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.