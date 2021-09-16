Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) Short Interest Up 192.5% in August

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal International Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.65% of Principal International Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ PDEV opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

