Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in August

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $316,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GENY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,564. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.